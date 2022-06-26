Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Roots party presidential aspirant, Prof. George Wajackoyah, has sensationally claimed that he was offered Sh200 million to drop his presidential bid.

Speaking at the Paris lounge in Roysambu on Friday, Prof. Wajackoyah claimed that the funds were provided by those who wanted him to shelve his presidential ambition because they feared that, with less than a month to the elections, his candidacy was garnering support from the general public.

He, however, did not disclose who made the offer or when it was made.

“Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoya, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid.”

“I looked at them and told them that I am the most learned man in Africa and I cannot be compromised. I have worked in higher places like the United Kingdom and I cannot betray the trust of the people,” Prof Wajackoya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST