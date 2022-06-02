Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Revered blogger and human rights activist, Robert Alai, has claimed Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are planning to cause mayhem in Nairobi on Saturday and Sunday.

In a social media post on Thursday, Alai said Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has organized a series of rallies in Nairobi on Saturday and Sunday to show President Uhuru Kenyatta that he is still in control of Nairobi politics.

Alai, who is vying for Kileleshwa Ward on the ODM ticket said Ruto is planning to hire 15,000 goons who will roam the city for these two days.

The blogger also said Ruto is paying the youth Sh 3000each to storm the city.

“Ruto planning some chaos on 4/5 and 5/5 in Nairobi. Rally on 5 June at Kamukunji. 4th is Nairobi’s “economic summit.” Want 15,000 people at Kamukunji after presenting papers on the 5th to “show Uhuru force.” Each to be paid Sh 3000,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

