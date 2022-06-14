Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – Detectives have arrested two suspects who are part of a gang that ambushed a woman in Rongai on Sunday morning and robbed her at gunpoint.

The AK47 rifle-wielding gang was captured on CCTV as they attacked the woman who was driving into her Rongai residence.

According to reports, detectives have profiled at least four of the thugs and are hunting them down.

Ngong police boss, Mecha Mogeni, revealed that they had crucial leads and it was just a matter of time before the perpetrators are arrested.

“We have launched investigations and we have very crucial leads on who the perpetrators are. Let us give them time so that we catch them up and use it as an example,” Mogeni said.

One of the suspects, who is believed to be a former rogue police officer, was tracked down and arrested after he withdrew Ksh 240,000 from the victim’s account at a shop in Mwiki, Kasarani.

He is believed to be the main suspect behind the daring attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.