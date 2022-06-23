Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, has revealed how Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua came to her family’s rescue when she lost her husband last year.

Amina Mohamed lost her husband, Khalid Ahmed, late last year.

Speaking on Wednesday during the Muslim Leadership Caucus that Karua was attending, Amina recalled the support accorded to her by Karua when she was grieving.

According to the CS, the Narc Kenya leader always visited her at home and would check in to have dinner with the children whenever she (Amina) was away.

“Martha Karua has been with me from the day I lost my husband every week. She came and had dinner with me and the children and I don’t think there is anyone who has done more than she has,” said Amina.

