Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A sting operation carried out by police to nab the dreaded Confirm criminal gang led to the recovery of deadly weapons used by the gang.

Among the recovered items include knives, toy guns, machetes and craw bars.

This comes after several women were killed and their bodies burnt in a cultic manner in Mawanga, Ngomongo and Workers areas of Kiamaina in Bahati Sub-county.

Some residents believe the wave is a signal of the notorious gang extending its tentacles to the rural Nakuru after ruling the City Estates.

Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament, David Gikaria, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was questioned in connection with the criminal gangs that have been terrorizing the residents.

He is alleged to be funding the gang.

Below are some of the deadly weapons recovered by the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.