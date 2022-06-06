Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – A ruthless goon affiliated to Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant Michael Oganda was captured on camera threatening an unarmed man with a dagger at Tassia in broad daylight.

Oganda, who is vying as an independent candidate after losing to Babu Owino in ODM nominations, has reportedly hired knife-wielding goons to attack his opponents.

Over the weekend, a man was stabbed on the head by the goons.

Below is a photo of one of the goons unleashing terror in Tassia while armed with a dagger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.