Saturday, 18 June 2022 – Police have released photos of two robbers who were arrested on suspicion of taking part in a daring robbery attack at Kandisi, Kajiado County.

They were smoked out of their hiding by detectives and found in possession of a pistol believed to have been used during the robbery.

Some of the items stolen from the victim’s house were also recovered when police raided their house.

The suspected thugs, who are in their twenties, are believed to be part of a gang that has been unleashing terror on Rongai residents.

See their photos.

