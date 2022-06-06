Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 6, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied Safina party Presidential candidate Jimmy Wanjigi clearance to vie for the presidency in August.

In a statement on Monday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said he denied Wanjigi clearance for failing to submit enough signatures and failure to submit copies of IDs of supporters who endorsed his presidential bid.

Chebukati also ordered Wanjigi to present the original degree certificate so that he can be cleared.

Speaking to journalists, Wanjigi accused Chebukati of applying double standards in clearing candidates.

“We know what is going on, and unfortunately this time you will not get away with it,” Wanjigi said.

“There seems to be a very clear decision that there are people who are not supposed to be on the ballot, and I’m one of them,” Wanjigi added.

The billionaire said he will use legal means to ensure he is on the ballot in August.

“I will be on the ballot notwithstanding the shenanigans you are seeing here. We shall vaccinate this IEBC in totality,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST