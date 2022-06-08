Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, launched his manifesto on Monday evening, where he outlined 10 agendas he will fulfill within 100 days after taking power in August.

In his speech, Raila Odinga said one of his agendas is to ban the importation of second-hand clothes commonly known as Mitumba, saying they could have been worn by people already dead.

Raila said he will revive the manufacturing sector to enable traders to acquire locally made clothes to substitute second-hand clothes.

The former Premier noted that he intends to do this by increasing government support for the cotton sector and textile industries in the country.

However, Raila Odinga’s proposal to ban Mitumba elicited a sharp reaction from a section of Kenyans who heavily relies on Mitumba clothes.

According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, Raila was allegedly summoned to State House by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday for saying he will ban mitumba.

Uhuru, who is the Azimio–One Kenya alliance chairman, urged Raila Odinga to tame his mouth since Mitumba traders are over 2 million and the majority are real voters.

The President also instructed the Harambee House chiefs to do damage control through the media since this Mitumba issue can deny Raila Odinga votes in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.