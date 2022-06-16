Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – As the scandal over fake degree regarding Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja unfolds, it has now emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind the whole scheme to fix the UDA senator.

In a statement yesterday, Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi blamed Uhuru Kenyatta for being behind Sakaja’s degree woes.

He alleged that Uhuru personally made a phone call to an unnamed individual in Uganda prior to the revocation of the senator’s degree by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Sudi stated that he would name the Ugandan national soon adding that the President was opposed to Sakaja’s candidature.

However, he maintained that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate would be on the ballot in the August 9 polls.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing Sakaja Johnson to the wall. He personally made a call to someone in Uganda who I will soon disclose. Regardless of these schemes, we know that the court will serve justice to Sakaja. IEBC should stand firm on its grounds and maintain the status quo,” he stated.

The lawmaker made the statements hours after CUE revoked Sakaja’s degree from the Ugandan University pending investigations into the authenticity of his papers.

“The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said degree,” read the Commission’s letter to Sakaja.

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE’s recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree – Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university,” CUE announced.

Nonetheless, Sakaja has maintained that his papers are authentic alleging that there was a scheme by Uhuru to have him out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.