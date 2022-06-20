Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has opened up about his troubles with UDA in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria said that he did not have a problem with Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, as a person but with the UDA party and its leadership.

According to the legislator, Ruto wants to eclipse all other parties in the Mt Kenya region like Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) and Tujibebe and is using Rigathi Gachagua to achieve his nefarious agenda.

“I don’t want to blame Rigathi Gachagua. What I see is a corporate UDA policy that wants to eclipse other parties from the Mt. Kenya region. If it’s coming through Rigathi Gachagua, he is just an agent of a corporate policy.”

“This is a fundamental institutional issue with UDA vs our parties. It’s about the coalition as a whole and we didn’t sign an agreement with UDA or William Ruto as a person but as eleven parties,” he stated.

“I have a complaint against UDA. I am very certain that Rigathi Gachagua is under instructions. If Rigathi is promoting UDA, I think it’s a Kenya Kwanza issue,” he added.

Kuria had earlier blamed Gachagua for promoting a six-piece voting pattern in favour of UDA at the expense of other Kenya Kenya-allied parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.