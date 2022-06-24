Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Raila Odinga's Azimio rally in Marsabit turned chaotic on Thursday after supporters of CS Yattani clashed with Governor Ali Mohamud's supporters.

The fracas started when Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani was given a chance to address the rally.

But as soon as he took up the microphone, rival supporters started hurling stones at the podium.

Raila’s bodyguards swung into action to shield him when goons started throwing stones at the podium.

They were forced to brace the hail of stones that were being pelted onto the podium where Raila and other Azimio leaders were.

Watch video.

