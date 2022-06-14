Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally in Machakos County was disrupted for some minutes on Sunday after Wiper Democratic Movement aspirants engaged in a cat fight on the main dais.

The aspirants, who are associated with Kalonzo Musyoka, engaged in a fist fight when Raila Odinga was addressing the crowd.

When Raila Odinga’s security sensed that the chaos might spiral out of control, they swung into action and formed a ring around him.

In a video that has since gone viral, Baba’s security emerged one by one from the crowd and ensured that he was protected from the scuffle that was happening behind him.

Currently, Baba is the most protected Kenyan after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Watch the video of the Israel-trained commandos in action after they sensed Baba’s security was under threat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST