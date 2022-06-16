Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has revealed how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga struggled in 2011 when he was awarded an honorary degree by one of the Universities in the United States.

Miguna, who was then Raila Odinga’s political advisor, said Jakom wore a stuffy and uncomfortable graduation gown for 18 hours.

Miguna said Raila wore the gown for 18 hours (From Nairobi to Miami) in a futile attempt to prove he has a degree.

“Remember 11 years ago when conman @RailaOdingaflew for 18 hours from Miami, Florida, to Nairobi, wearing a stuffy and an uncomfortable GRADUATION GOWN he had BOUGHT after having been awarded an HONORARY DEGREE – in a FUTILE attempt to PROVE that he had a degree. Who does that?”Miguna stated.

According to IEBC records, Raila Odinga holds a mechanical engineering degree from Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg in 1970.

Surprisingly, the University started issuing degree certificates in 1993.

