Monday, June 20, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, on Monday promised to fight the endemic corruption in the country once former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is elected as President in August.

Karua, who wrote on her social media pages, said corruption is Kenya’s biggest problem and promised Kenyans to deal with the vice by sealing loopholes and ensuring public resources are utilised well.

“The biggest problem in this country is corruption. We will be watching over your money relentlessly, ensuring that resources meant for agriculture and other public benefit projects don’t end up in people’s pockets,” Karua wrote on her Twitter page.

But in response, presidential hopeful Reuben Kigame questioned Karua’s statement, asking how she will deal with corruption yet the KEMSA thieves and those stealing Sh 2 billion daily are among those surrounding her.

“Sis I believe in you and what you stand for. You may be clean, but are the people around you clean? Let’s tell the truth and nothing but the truth.

“Where are the KEMSA billions? Tell me, how will you fight corruption with those who looted 2 billion per day around you?” Kigame asked.

