Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Kitui County Governor, Charity Kaluki Ngilu, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for blaming President Uhuru Kenyatta for the high cost of living in the country.

For the last year, the cost of living in Kenya has become unbearable, with fuel prices and basic commodities spiraling out of control.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying his government should cushion Kenyans by offering subsidies and rebates to reduce the cost of living.

But Ngilu on Friday mocked the DP, accusing him of taking credit when the government is doing well but sidelining it when it is performing negatively.

“In Jubilee Govt, si @WilliamsRutoakiwa peke yake alijenga mashule? Akaunganisha stima? Akajenga TTC? Akaleta SGR? Akajenga mabarabara? Halafu Uhuru Kenyatta akiwa peke yake, akapandisha bei ya vyakula? Akapandisha bei ya mafuta? Akaongeza deni ya Chaina? The level of buffoonery!,”Ngilu wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.