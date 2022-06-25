Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 25 June 2022 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln has once again sparked reactions on social media after attending a church service at PCEA Zimmerman dressed to kill.

The well-endowed singer went to the church wearing a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvy body.

Men, including church elders, could not hold their thirst as she performed in the pulpit.

Mary Lincoln’s mode of dressing has been a subject of discussion on social media for quite some time.

She loves wearing figure-hugging dresses to church.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.