Friday, June 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, on Thursday took Azimio campaigns to her hometown county of Kirinyaga, where she rallied residents to support the Azimio candidates in the forthcoming by-election.

Karua, who was accompanied by Narc Kenya party candidates, asked residents to vote for Azimio candidates, saying they will form a government that is free of corruption.

Karua made several stopovers in Mwea, Ngurubani, and Mutithi towns.

However, in Mwea, residents refused to attend her rallies and Karua, who is also Azimio Presidential running mate, was seen greeting flies and goats as residents boycotted her rally.

Karua’s poor reception in Mwea comes a few days after Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho told Kenyans that Karua has a huge following in the Mt Kenya region.

Kibicho, who was having an interview with one of the local tv stations, said he has even received reports from National Intelligence Service (NIS) that show former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Karua will win the election with over 60 percent of the votes.

Here is a photo of how Martha Karua was welcomed in Mwea town.

