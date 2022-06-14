Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Azimio candidate for Nairobi gubernatorial race Polycarp Igathe has mocked his UDA rival, Johnson Sakaja, after it emerged that the William Ruto-allied candidate has a fake degree.

Sakaja left many social media users talking, with some Kenyans asking questions about his academic papers after he was unable to name one of his classmates.

At some point, Netizens challenged Sakaja to share proof such as graduation photos to back his claims that he graduated.

To motivate the UDA politician to share evidence that he attended the graduation ceremony, some Kenyans took to social media to share their graduation photos.

Polycarp Igathe was not left behind in the challenge.

Igathe made a mockery of Sakaja’s situation by publicly sharing pictures of his graduation day.

In one of the photos, a lithe-looking Igathe posed next to his former classmate Elias Mbugu, dressed in a broken suit.

“With my buddy Mbugu Elias on the day of our graduation. Tumetoka mbali! ” Igathe captioned the photo.

In another, the former Nairobi deputy governor is seen dressed in a graduation gown alongside another classmate, Charles Macharia.

Here I was with ‘Man Mash’ aka Charles Macharia ~ Graduation Day, December 1995,” Igathe said.

Without a doubt, Igathe was indirectly reminding Sakaja to similarly share photos as a way of proving that he went to Team University as alleged.

