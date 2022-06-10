Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – A Female Kikuyu pastor has gone viral after she termed Kenya Kwanza Alliance as Kenya Kwisha when she was invited to pray for Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

The incident happened at Nyayo Stadium where thousands of women under the banner of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Women Charter had gathered to plan ahead of the August 9th election.

Ruto and Gachagua were invited to the podium so that pastor Wairimu could pray for them.

While praying, Pastor Wairimu mistakenly referred to Kenya Kwanza Alliance as Kenya Kwisha.

Ruto who had closed his eyes during the prayer reacted and he was seen moving his body like somebody who was in anger.

Gachagua, however, remained calm and composed as the woman apologized and continued with the prayers.

Here is a video of how DP Ruto reacted after Pastor Wairimu referred to the Kenya Kwanza alliance as Kenya Kwisha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST