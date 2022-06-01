Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has nowhere to hide as the secrets behind his alleged huge rallies are exposed.

Speaking during an interview, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho revealed that the images shared by Ruto showing huge turnout in political rallies are manipulated.

He noted that the images are photoshopped to create a perception that Ruto enjoys a huge political support base yet in the real sense he does not.

According to the Interior PS, facts in their possession show the DP is trailing badly in the presidential contest hence, they have opted to create a perception that they have a support base.

He cited a rally in Kagio, Kirinyaga County, as a case example of how the DP and his team manipulated the images to show a huge turnout yet in the real sense that was not the case. Kagio is the hometown of the interior PS.

“There are people who will make noise and do all sorts of photoshopping…I saw a photo of my town Kagio that has one road that three vehicles cannot pass side-by-side. But their images showed their rally had a crowd of about 2 kilometres wide on the same road,” Kibicho stated.

“That is perception creation that is very far from facts,” he added.

