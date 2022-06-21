Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



H&H Wellness International Limited is looking for youths to grow together in the following position.

SECRETARY/ RECEPTIONIST

Qualifications

o Diploma/degree

o Good writing and computer skills

o Age 22-25 years

o Healthy and good-looking image

How to apply,

Interested candidates should submit their C.V with their actual full standing photo to: hh.africahealth@gmail.com

All inquiries are to be made through email.