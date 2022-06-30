Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – The controversy surrounding Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree has taken a new turn after his alleged classmates from Team University in Uganda denied knowing him.

Speaking during an interview with Uganda publication, New Vision, the former student, who was in the Class of 2016, denied ever seeing Sakaja or hearing about the Senator.

The student claimed that they were only six in their class and the Senator was not one of them.

He further refuted claims that Sakaja studied online via the Distance Learning Program. The man told reporters that Team University had not established the program then.

“We didn’t have online studies at the time and when we graduated on October 21, 2016, we were only six students. I know them because we are classmates,” noted the student.

Sakaja told the Commission for University Education (CUE) that he graduated from the aforesaid university in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External).

The Senator attached his degree certificate from Team University and a letter from the Executive Director informing him that he enrolled for a Bachelor of Science in Management as a student in Distance Learning and graduated on October 21, 2016.

At the moment, the Ugandan government is investigating the authenticity of the degree that the Nairobi Senator claims to have been awarded by the Kampala-based university.

Uganda’s National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) told the press that the investigation is at an advanced stage and they will make their findings public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.