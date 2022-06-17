Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has told off the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti that he will not be intimidated by threats of arrest.

In a statement on Friday, Sakaja insisted that no form of intimidation will change the will of the people of Nairobi to have new leadership.

“Threats of arrest and persecution by the state will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi. Our resolve remains firm,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sakaja maintained that his qualifications are legit, alleging that the relevant institutions have refused to play along to the DCI boss’ ‘games’.

“Bwana DCI Kinoti, I’m at my Riverside office, Karibu or let me know if you’d like me to come over. Our office will not install a project on the people of Nairobi,” he stated.

Sakaja was responding to Kinoti, who on Thursday said that they are investigating whether Sakaja is part of an international crime syndicate following the controversy surrounding his degree certificate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.