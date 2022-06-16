Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – The University of Nairobi recently confirmed that UDA’s Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Johnson Sakaja, was indeed their student.

However, the institution also confirmed that he had no degree from UoN since he was yet to graduate as he did not complete his studies.

Sakaja has been under intense pressure from many quotas even some challenging him to at least reveal the identity of his classmates.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kieni MP Kanini Kega claimed that the incumbent Nairobi senator dropped out of campus in 2007.

Kega, who claims to have been a close friend to Sakaja since their campus days as well as a classmate, stated that the Nairobi gubernatorial candidate dropped out of school to join the Vijana na Kibaki lobby group during the 2007 General Election.

“I want to confirm for the record that Sakaja has been my friend for a long time, and I know that he dropped out of campus in 2007. I was with him in 2007 when he dropped. I had graduated myself but he had not. He dropped out to join Vijana na Kibaki,” Kanini said.

According to the Kieni MP, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sakaja has never gone back to University to finish his education.

“My friend Sakaja… Do the honorable thing and seek forgiveness.” Kanini said in a Facebook post.

Sakaja, a close associate of the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer William Ruto, is facing a petition where his academic papers are being questioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.