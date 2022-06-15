Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The drama surrounding UDA’s Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Johnson Sakaja’s academic credentials seems to be deepening every hour.

On Tuesday, the Commission of University Education revoked the recognition of Sakaja’s degree certificate saying it has come across material information about the authenticity of Bachelor of Science in Management degree provided by the UDA politician.

The commission noted that it required more time to ascertain the validity of the degree certificate provided by the youthful politician.

The move by CUE has thrown Sakaja’s gubernatorial ambition in limbo as he is currently facing a petition over forgery of academic papers.

But in a quick rejoinder, the Nairobi gubernatorial candidate blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for being behind his tribulation.

In a long post on Wednesday, Sakaja accused President Uhuru of intimidating the officials of the Commission of University Education to revoke his degree.

“The chairman, Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha, has been coerced and intimidated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to illegally revoke recognition of accreditation that has been properly issued,

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and the entire State machinery have gone on an intimidation spree against institutions locally and in Uganda to revoke the recognition of my qualifications in a bid to stop me from being the Governor of Nairobi.” Sakaja said.

Sakaja wondered why CUE is attempting to carry out investigation on his academic papers yet they had already done due diligence before clearing him

“On June 6, I presented my qualifications to the CUE for recognition. The commission confirmed the authenticity of the qualification from Team University through the National Council for Higher Education and thus recognised my qualifications. These are the documents that the Nairobi County Returning Officer used to clear me as per the law.” Sakaja stated.

The soft spoken Senator, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, affirmed that not even President Uhuru will block his gubernatorial bid.

‘The desperate attempts by President Kenyatta and the so-called Deep State will fall on the sword of justice. I have the requisite qualifications to vie for the position of Governor of Nairobi and will be on the ballot. We shall not be cowed. We will prevail.” Sakaja said.

I will be on the Ballot on 9th Aug 2022. We will not be cowed by the threats, coercion and intimidation by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the State. The purported revocation by CUE is null and void for the reasons below:- pic.twitter.com/zHtab5VtnA — Johnson Arthur Sakaja (@SakajaJohnson) June 15, 2022