Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Even after his controversial clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest for the Nairobi governor seat in the August polls, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is not off the hook yet.

This is after the churches concurred with Raila Odinga’s Azimio that indeed Sakaja’s degree from Team University in Uganda is fake and wants it revoked.

The All Africa Conference of Churches, based in Nairobi, wrote a letter demanding the senator to provide evidence that will prove he studied at Team University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

The organization wants the Senator to provide his admission letter, details of payment of tuition fees and the mode of instruction during his four-year studies.

AACC also wants Teams University to provide a certified copy of the list of graduands who were conferred with degrees on October 21, 2016.

“Sakaja was a nominated Member of Parliament in Kenya between 2013 and 2017. Therefore it is not practically possible that he physically attended classes at Team University as the university has no campus in Kenya and from the available records in the Kenyan parliament, there is no evidence of Sakaja’s absenteeism from parliament to enable him to have physically attended the school,” their letter reads.

AACC, in the letter dated June 14, further poked holes into the claims that Sakaja studied online considering the institution had not begun offering online classes.

“As for online classes, your university was not licensed to offer online classes and indeed did not offer any such classes during the period between 2012 and 2016 when Mr. Sakaja claims to have attended the school.”

The organization also wants to know why Sakaja’s degree is listed as Bachelor of Science in Management (External) and not Bachelor of Science in Management.

They also sought answers on why Sakaja’s name is not featured on the graduation list and its addendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.