Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has been accused of forging a degree certificate and using it to be cleared by the IEBC for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

During the clearance process by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Sakaja, presented a degree from a Ugandan institution, Team University, where he claims to have pursued a Bachelor of Science in Management (External).

But it has emerged that documents provided by the youthful Senator might have been illegally acquired as fresh details continue to come out.

On Tuesday, the Commission of University Education (CUE) revoked the recognition of his degree saying new information had surfaced that requires further investigation to ascertain the legitimacy of Sakaja’s degree certificate.

With the way things are going, Sakaja might not only be locked out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race but he might also end up in jail.

The young politician is likely to face a jail term of three years as stipulated under section 349 of the penal code if he is found guilty of forging his academic papers.

“Any person who forges any document or electronic record is guilty of an offense which unless otherwise stated, is a felony and he/she is liable unless owing to the circumstances of forgery or the nature of the thing forged some other punishment is provided, to imprisonment of three years,” reads the Act.

While defending his degree certificate, Sakaja said he will not be intimidated in any way.

“Not even the threats to arrest me will dim our resolve to serve the people of Nairobi. The people of Nairobi have resoundingly rejected your (President Uhuru Kenyatta’s) project and are looking forward to electing their own,” he charged.

Sakaja’s tribulation mirrors what befell lawyer Kethi Kilonzo when she was accused of forging an IEBC voters’ card following the death of her father.