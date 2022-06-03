Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has finally broken his silence after a letter circulating online alleged that he didn’t graduate from the University of Nairobi.

Sakaja, who spoke to one of the local dallies on Friday, said his competitors were peddling fake documents to tarnish his integrity and credibility as a leader.

He questioned if he looked like someone who had not gone to school, stating that he had the credible papers and not what had been posted online.

“Do I look like someone who has not gone to school? Ignore the propaganda being peddled around. I have more academic credentials than what they are looking for,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja is vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and dozen opinion polls have put him in the pole position when it comes to succeeding incumbent governor Anne Kananu in August.

Sakaja will battle out with Polycarp Igathe, who is the Azimio candidate and enjoys the backing of the deep state and Harambee House operatives.

