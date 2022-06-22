Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £35m, ending his six-year stay on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old Senegalese striker on Wednesday, June 22, signed a three-year contract worth £ 250,000 a week at the Allianz Arena, until 2025.

Bayern will pay Liverpool an initial £27.5m with a further £5m based on appearances, and will pay another £2.5m based on individual and team achievements.

Speaking for the first time as a Bayern player, Mane said: ‘I’m very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich.

‘We had a lot of talks and I felt the great interest of this big club from the start. So there was no doubt in my mind right from the start.

‘This is the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club.’

The Senegal star, who arrived at Anfield from Southampton in 2016 for £34m, played his last match for the Reds in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

In a farewell interview with Liverpool, Mane added: ‘Obviously it is strange – really, really strange – to no longer be a Liverpool player after six years spent at Anfield.

‘But of course I had a great time, an unbelievable time, and since my first day I really, really enjoyed training, playing, at Anfield especially and in front of these amazing supporters. Now it’s come to the end, so what can you say?

‘I think whoever is leaving Liverpool, with those supporters you will always miss them because so far [they are] the best in the world and I have always said it.

‘I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi to them and of course to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool’s No.1 fan – after the supporters!’.

When asked about the prospect of returning to Anfield in the Champions League, he said: ‘You know the Champions League and how the draw always goes on, it can happen for sure and if it happens it happens.

‘It is football and of course I have to come and I have to play. But like I said, Liverpool is Liverpool and we will see. We will see what is going to happen.’