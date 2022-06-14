Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s mother is dead.

In a statement by Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Secretary-General Albert Koech, Mama Jane Tirop died at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment.

“It is with the heaviness of heart that I communicate the passing on of Mama Jane Tirop, beloved mother to Governor Isaac Ruto, Party Leader of CCM. Mama Jane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, 14th June 2022 at MTRH Eldoret,” Koech stated.

Following the death of Mama Tirop, the CCM Secretary-General announced the suspension of all campaigns by the party.

The death of Ruto’s mother came at a time when the CCM leader was engaged in campaigns in Bomet as he eyes the county’s top seat in August polls.

Ruto on Monday said that he is focused on bringing productivity to the grassroots as he creates opportunities for young people and women.

The CCM leader is also supporting United Democratic Movement (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto for the presidency in the upcoming general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST