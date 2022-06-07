Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has exuded confidence that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, will form the next government.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chege said Raila’s decision to pick Karua as his running mate has boosted his chances of winning the August 9th election since things have drastically changed in the Mt Kenya region.

Sabina said before Raila picked Karua as his running mate, Deputy President William Ruto had a commanding lead of over 70 percent in the Mt Kenya region.

She said after picking Karua, Raila’s fortunes in the vote-rich region changed for the better and now he is at 50 percent from.

“Mt Kenya was leaning towards Kenya Kwanza but it’s now fifty-fifty,” Sabina Chege said, adding that Ruto’s support in the Mt Kenya region is dwindling daily, adding that the DP will be shocked in August.

