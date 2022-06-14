Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, wished the earth would open and swallow her on Saturday, after she was heckled badly in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Sabina was among Mt Kenya leaders who had attended a function in Ruiru that was sponsored by TV and FM stations with an aim of uniting the Mt Kenya region ahead of the August 9th election.

Trouble started when Sabina urged Mt Kenya residents to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Enraged with her remarks, the crowd started jeering her and was rescued by popular Kikuyu musician, Muigai Njoroge.

In his speech, Muigai urged residents to support Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in August, forcing the crowd to wildly burst into celebrations.

In the latest poll by Mizani Africa, Ruto has a commanding following in the area.

Here is a video of Sabina Chege being heckled badly in Kiambu County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST