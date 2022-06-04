Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – ICT CS Joe Mucheru has faulted Deputy President William Ruto for claiming that government officials breached the IEBC system to alter the voters’ register.

Speaking at a forum in Murang’a County yesterday, Mucheru insisted that the government, specifically his Ministry, did not have any access to the electoral body’s servers.

The CS stated that his Ministry was only offering a supporting role to the IEBC even as the electoral body prepares for the August 9 polls.

“Let me be clear, we do not get involved in running the elections. People are saying that Mucheru has access to servers and can decide who is voting or going where.”

“The servers are managed and run by the IEBC. We had a joint team that was looking into election preparedness and IEBC stated that they would do that themselves and they did not want us to get involved,” he stated.

At the same time, Mucheru questioned how the DP knew that most of the affected voters were from his region even as he asked the electoral body to be neutral in handling all election-related issues.

“I learned that IEBC is giving access to other people to know how many are in that database. The chairman (Wafula Chebukati) has stated that the register will be ready by June 9. We have heard them say that they have ideas of who is moving where. Even us, we would like to have access and only if they allow us,” Mucheru stated.

During a meeting with diplomats drawn from the European Union, Ruto claimed that the breach was orchestrated by some officials from the government and removed over 1 million of his supporters from the IEBC register with the sole purpose of influencing the outcome of the August 9 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.