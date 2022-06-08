Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – On Sunday, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, dismissed the perception that the August 9 presidential election is a two-horse race.

Raila Odinga, who is making his fifth attempt at the presidency, stated that he was the most popular candidate terming his main competitor, William Ruto, as a donkey in the race.

With 61 days to the General Election, several opinion polls seem to be agreeing with the sentiments of the ODM leader.On Wednesday, research firm, Infotrak, released their monthly survey showing that the former Prime Minister will be elected President if elections were held today.

According to the poll, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party flag bearer is popular at 42 % with the Kenya Kwanza alliance flag bearer coming second with 38 %.

According to the survey, there will be a 95% voter turnout with Raila expected to get 9.3 million votes with Ruto getting 8.4 million votes.

The polls that were conducted between 23rd – 27th May show that after both candidates named their running mates, William Ruto’s popularity has declined.

“What we see in this research is that the naming of the running mates had a great impact on the popularity of the candidates in some regions,” Angela Ambitho, Infotrak CEO explained.

The survey conducted in all the 290 constituencies with 9,000 respondents taking part has a margin error of plus or minus one.

According to the Infotrak polls, none of the leading presidential contenders will garner the 50% plus constitutional requirement.

In an earlier poll by Statistics Kenya, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential flag bearer had more support than DP Ruto.

The survey showed Raila Odinga leading with 55.4% while his counterpart, William Ruto, had 37.1%.

Just like Infotrak, Statistics Kenya also showed that there was a direct impact of Martha Karua’s nomination on Raila Odinga’s popularity.

“The naming of Martha Karua as Azimio la Umoja-One coalition presidential running mate has significantly consolidated a huge fraction of youth and women constituency of ages 25 and above year’s.” Statistics Kenya said in their findings