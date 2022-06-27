Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, yesterday presided over the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Kieni, Nyeri County.

However, Gachagua’s campaign turned tragic after one of his vehicles overturned in Kieni, injuring several.

According to sources, Gachagua’s vehicle, which was branded in UDA colours, almost killed Ruto’s supporters in the process, but luckily they escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

During the Kieni rally, the DP’s running mate had called out area MP Kanini Kega, who has been trying to sell ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid to his constituents.

Gachagua told Kega to stop wasting time selling Baba in Mt. Kenya because the people have already decided it is William Ruto’s time.

According to him, the people of Kieni will not back Raila because he has no agenda for them.

Gachagua, who was accompanied by Governor Mutahi Kahiga and a host of area leaders, traversed the constituency drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

