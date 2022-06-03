Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Bahati Member of Parliament and UDA strongman in Nakuru, Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri, has for the first time opened up on his differences with Nakuru Senator and Deputy President William Ruto’s confidant, Susan Kihika.

Addressing the press on Friday, Ngunjiri accused Kihika of destroying the UDA party from within, citing the bungled party primaries.

The UDA legislator stated that Kihika’s actions have forced many supporters of DP Ruto to run as independent candidates even as he stated that he will not be coerced to support her gubernatorial bid.

“Even the DP cannot force me to vote for somebody. I am not a drunkard nor a madman. Let us be left to choose our leaders independently. There are places where nominations were bungled and people left to stand as independent candidates. You cannot force me or abuse me so that I support you,” he stated.

Additionally, Ngunjiri disclosed that the party had made attempts to broker a truce between him and the Senator, but their differences proved to be incorrigible.

“She has really divided us. If you are seen with a particular person then it becomes a problem. She is spending a lot of money fighting everybody. I’m I looking for the governor’s seat? Why is she fighting other leaders?”

“Who defends the DP more than me here in Nakuru? They are just looking for their votes without campaigning for Ruto. The DP stated that I was the head of the party in the county. Some claim to know more than me yet they came here yesterday. I am an elder,” insisted the MP.

Ngunjiri made the statements days after endorsing Azimio candidate and the incumbent Governor Lee Kinyanjui for the Nakuru gubernatorial seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.