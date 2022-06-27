Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 June 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, has been linked to another land-grabbing scandal.

According to reports by Robert Alai, Waititu and his cartels have grabbed a prime land along Outering Road and fenced it.

This is not the first time Waititu is being accused of grabbing public land.

He has several court cases linking him to land-grabbing.

He obtained most of his wealth by grabbing land in Eastlands.

Below are photos of the public land that he has allegedly grabbed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.