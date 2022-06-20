Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Cracks within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance continue to deepen after Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, accused politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto of frustrating partner parties.

The Chama Cha Kazi Party leader named the likes of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a and former Thika town MP Alice Ng’ang’a for hatching a plan to sideline affiliate parties through secret meetings.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kuria noted the meetings were held by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bigwigs aimed at locking out other affiliate parties.

He added that such actions exemplified deceit within the Kenya Kwanza camp, describing it as conmanship.

“When it comes to planning meetings in Mt. Kenya, they are held exclusively by UDA and we are locked out, for me, it is sad and strange.”

“Even when it comes to the campaign team called Hustler Express, which is my brainchild when they come to Kiambu, we are locked out,” the vocal MP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.