Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – With 59 days to the General Elections, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetang’ula, have intensified their campaign to deliver the Luhya votes to DP Ruto.

While pledging their support for the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential candidate, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula accused ODM leader, Raila Odinga, of neglecting the Luhya community.

The two have consistently said that there is nothing the Mulembe community can be proud of after many years of supporting the former Prime Minister.

But COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has blasted the two Western region political leaders for blindly following the former Eldoret North legislator.

In an interview on Thursday, the outspoken trade unionist claimed that DP Ruto did nothing for the Luhya community during the time he has been in power.

Atwoli who is a staunch critic of the Deputy President challenged Mudavadi to enlist any project that Ruto has done for the Luhya community.

“Mudavadi should tell our people what DP Ruto has done for the region,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli further termed Mudavadi an ungrateful leader for criticizing the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer yet he was a beneficiary of his leadership.

According to the flamboyant trade unionist, the Luhya community has benefited more from the leadership of the ODM leader compared to DP Ruto.

“Luhya have benefited from Raila Odinga’s leadership and for love of our people. Mudavadi is shameless to start talking ill of him when he received so much from Raila. He made him the Deputy Prime Minister during the Grand Coalition Government.” Atwoli said.

William Ruto’s allies in the Western region have accused the ODM leader of sidelining the region since the famous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.