Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Four days ago, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Deputy President William Ruto to vie for the Presidency in the August 9, General Election.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party flag bearer, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Botany and Zoology from the University of Nairobi, will be facing off with Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party and two others.

Born on December 21, 1966, in Kamagut village, 15 km from Eldoret, near the Webuye – Kitale junction, Ruto started off his primary school at Kamagut Primary School before transferring to Kerotet Primary School.

Details have emerged on why the 2022 presidential front runner William Ruto changed his primary school.

Speaking to the Standard on Wednesday, William Ruto’s primary classmate Truphosa Chebatip revealed that Ruto was forced to change his school because he was not good at English.

“Mara ya kwanza penye tulikutania na Ruto ni Kamagut primary. Mama yangu alikuwa mwalimu wetu 1972. Tulienda darasa la kwanza 1972 alafu tukaendelea na yeye. Tulipofika darasa la tano, mwalimu mwingine anaitwa Eric Sika wa somo la Kingereza akaja. Huyo mwalimu akatuchapa mpaka Ruto akaamua akatorokea kwa dada yake huko Kerotet, (The first time I met Ruto was at Kamagut primary. My mother was our teacher in 1972. We went to standard one in 1972 and then continued with her. When we got to standard five, another teacher of English named Eric Sika came. The teacher caned us so hard until Ruto decided to seek refuge at his sister’s place in Kerotet,” Truphosa said.

Truphosa further said that indeed Ruto had a humble background having studied in mud-walled classrooms as well as having been forced to drop out at some point.

Truphosa Chebatip, Ruto’s Primary classmate: Mwalimu alituchapa hadi Ruto akakimbia akaenda kwa dada yake. pic.twitter.com/XbcfVbS2ns — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) June 8, 2022