Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – William Ruto’s 2022 presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is known as one of the few politicians who are never afraid to speak their minds.

Since Gachagua was named the Kenya Kwanza running mate, he has made several controversial statements that have been used by politicians allied to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party to incriminate Ruto.

Raila Odinga’s allies believe that with each time Ruto’s running mate opens his mouth, the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer loses potential votes.

But in the last few days, the Mathira MP has been watchful of his tongue, forcing Odinga allies to complain about his silence.

Speaking in Kibera on Sunday during the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition rally, the ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna claimed that Ruto has been hiding his running mate.

He challenged the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team to freely embrace their choice of running mate instead of behaving as if it was criminal to associate with him.

“Sisi tunajivunia ule mtu Baba umetupatia kama naibu wako, mweshimiwa Martha Karua. Mimi nashangaa mbona Ruto anaficha deputy wake kama ni bangi. Kwa nini wanaficha hii mwanaume kama wewe ulijua yeye ndiye anaenda kukusaidia kazi,w acha kusikia aibu akiongea matope, patia yeye mic aongee tunataka kumjua kindani, (We are happy with the person Raila named as his deputy, Martha Karua. I wonder why Ruto hides his deputy as if it’s bhang. Why do they hide this man if you knew he is going to help you work, stop feeling embarrassed when he speaks, and give him the microphone to speak we want to know well.” Sifuna said.

Sentiments by the ODM Secretary-General come after a series of controversial remarks by William Ruto’s running mate that seem to he even rattled the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade.

Recently, he was quoted suggesting that the Ukambani voting bloc might not be important in William Ruto’s presidential bid.

“Let’s talk the truth, votes from Kitui, Makueni, and Machakos only total about 1.5 million votes. Can those votes account for anything?” Gachagua said