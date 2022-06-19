Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has blamed ODM leader Raila Odinga for sponsoring goons to attack him.

Ruto’s entourage was pelted with stones as it made its way into Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East Constituency, Nairobi.

The DP, his running mate Rigathi Gachagua and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, who were waving to their supporters atop their cars, were forced to take cover as police officers dispersed the rowdy youth.

According to Ruto, the jobless youth were hired by Raila Odinga.

He shared photos of the rowdy youth armed with stones and condemned the incident.

“Mr Kitendawili, The Lord of Violence has done it again: Hired innocent, desperate & jobless young people – victims of his sabotage of the Big4 jobs plan, to shed innocent blood in his eternal quest for power. What a shame on Father’s Day!

Mr father of violence; Freedom is coming Aug 9th!,” he wrote.

