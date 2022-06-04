Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, to run for president in the August polls.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya after being cleared today, Ruto expressed his delight for being cleared, and warned his opponents, among them Raila Odinga, to prepare for a bruising battle.

He assured IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati that they would work with the body to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

“Dear Kenyans, I’m delighted to receive the certificate that will allow Kenya Kwanza and myself to participate with my able deputy in this year’s general election.

“Mr. Chairman, Kenya kwanza has confidence in IEBC.

“I also want to commit that my team Kenya kwanza and I will work with you diligently so that we can have a free, fair, and verifiable election. Anytime you need our cooperation, or in any way our support, Mr chairman I want to tell you we are available,” Ruto said.

The deputy president also appointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the Chief Agent, assisted by Veronica Maina and Josphat Nanok, to be the liaison between Kenya Kwanza and IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.