Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Sunday service at the Jesus Winner Ministry church in Roysambu, Nairobi, has caused a commotion online.

This is after the church decided to run a series of William Ruto’s campaign photos on one of the screens placed at the alter during the service.

In a video shared from the service by Ruto’s team, William Ruto’s campaign photos could be seen playing from the screen even as the praise and worship session continued.

It is a decision that sparked heated reactions online with a number of users coming out to throw jabs at Ruto and his team for allegedly taking the church hostage with their campaign materials.

Many called for decorum in the house of prayer, urging Ruto and his team to respect the church and keep off politics.

Here are some of the reactions from dejected Kenyans;-

The Kenyan DAILY POST.