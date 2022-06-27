Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again claimed that the Deep State is planning to rig his victory in August in favor of Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Kwale yesterday, Ruto said President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, and the ICT Ministry under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, have colluded with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to rig him come August.

This is after it emerged that Uhuru had instructed Chebukati not to use the physical register during the August 9th General Election.

However, Ruto vowed never to let that happen. He stated that he will make sure that people are given the democratic right to choose leaders of their choice.

According to the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, the use of a physical register will be put to use to curb the alteration of the results during transmission.

He said his team will be on the watch to see clear and transparent results so that Uhuru and Raila don’t interfere with the election results.

Ruto’s remarks come after Anglican Church Leader Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit warned IEBC against abandoning the use of the physical voters’ register in the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.