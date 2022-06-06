Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – The battle for the August 9th presidential election is shaping up to be what can be termed as a two-horse race between ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila is seeking the presidency on an Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Party while the Deputy President is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

The perceived frontrunners in this year’s presidential election picked their running mates from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region which, for the first time in Kenya’s history, does not have a serious presidential candidate.

Speaking in Nairobi on Sunday after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the country’s top seat, the 2022 presidential election front runner Raila Odinga dismissed the perception that the August 9, the presidential election is a two-horse race.

Raila termed William Ruto as a donkey stating that the presidential race will be between a horse and a donkey.

“We met with Chebukati and he said this horse can enter the field. Now we are in the field, and we can see the donkey is also in the field, so it is between the horse and the donkey,” Raila Odinga said.

While Raila is confident that he has the backing of his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and several other regional kingpins and the Mt Kenya billionaires, Ruto is enjoying the support of the hustlers from across the country.

In a move to get a lion’s share of the huge voting GEMA bloc, William Ruto named Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, while Raila picked Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, as his 2022 presidential running mate.