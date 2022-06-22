Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has identified the culprits behind the illegal voter transfers.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto raised concerns, accusing the Deep State of infiltrating the IEBC and deleting data of close to one million of his followers from the system.

In a statement, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati dispelled rumours that the IEBC servers were hacked, saying it is an inside job involving three of his workers.

He noted that he had given the names of the culprits to the relevant authorities for further investigations and subsequent action.

The over one million voter transfer was witnessed in Nairobi, Nyeri, Mandera and Wajir among other counties.

“We are actually finalizing investigation on about 3 officers and will be apprehended to face the law and that should be done in the course of the week,” Chebukati stated.

The illegal voter transfer had scared Ruto to death considering that the so-called deep state is technically working for his competitor in the name of Raila Odinga of Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.