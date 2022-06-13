Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s closest allies, Johnson Sakaja, is battling allegations of possessing questionable academic papers that he might have used to seek clearance from the IEBC.

Sharing his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Sakaja’s degree papers, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga’s 2022 campaign spokesperson, Makau Mutua, sensationally claimed that leaders with questionable papers are only associated with DP Ruto.

“Why is it that virtually all the candidates with fake academic papers, or no university degree at all, are in UDA? Please educate me if you know why William Ruto has collected and attracted so many conmen and frauds.” Makau Mutua said on Sunday.Here is a list of William Ruto’s allies who have been accused of having fake academic papers in the run-up to the 2022 August elections.

Johnson Sakaja.

The Nairobi County gubernatorial candidate on a UDA ticket is currently battling allegations of illegally acquiring a degree certificate from a Ugandan Institution, Team University.

Sakaja’s name is not in the booklet of the 2016 graduands, the year he claims to have graduated.

Cleophas Malala.

The Kakamega gubernatorial candidate on the Amani National Congress party is battling a court case over allegations that he fraudulently acquired a degree certificate from United States International University (USIU).

Malala himself can not recall his classmates which makes people doubt if he graduated or not.

Oscar Sudi.

The Kapseret MP was cleared by IEBC to defend his seat in the August General Election amid claims he has fake academic papers.

The former head of examinations at the Kenya Institute of Management, John Mateshe, recently told an anti-corruption court that the diploma certificate held by Sudi was forged.

Aisha Jumwa.

The outspoken Kilifi gubernatorial candidate was recently accused of fraudulently acquiring a degree even having dropped out of school in form two.

Didmus Barasa.

The outspoken Kimilili lawmaker was accused of using a forged degree certificate to seek clearance from the IEBC in 2017.

The EACC investigated and found him culpable of the offense and recommended him for prosecution.

Margaret Wanjiru.

In 2013, the woman of God was barred from contesting the Nairobi gubernatorial seat because she didn’t have a degree.

But Wanjiru who is contesting for the Nairobi senatorial seat on a UDA ticket has since graduated with a BA degree in leadership and management from St Paul’s University in 2014.