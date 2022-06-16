Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s woes have worsened after the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta cut his budget further just to make a statement.

This was confirmed by Ruto’s spokesperson Emmanuel Tallam who stated that his boss’s office has had its budget slashed again.

Tallam further stated that civil servants attached to the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer have not been getting their allowances or the money they require to fund their official activities.

“They stopped giving us money one and a half years ago. We do not understand why someone is denying the office of the DP money, yet the National Assembly has been approving the budget, and Treasury making the allocations. The DP has been using his private means to run his political activities,” Tallam stated.

He said the budget cut has stopped the DP from flying in state-owned helicopters and official vehicles assigned to him.

Ruto has instead resorted to using his private cars and hired helicopters to fund his 2022 presidential campaigns barely 53 days to the August 9, General Election.

Ruto’s office has in the last four years been experiencing budgetary cuts each year due to the acrimonious fallout with Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.